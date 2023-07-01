Dodgers vs. Royals: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Lefty Julio Urias (5-4, 4.39 ERA) makes his long-awaited return from the IL for the Dodgers, while the Royals roll with young fellow southpaw Daniel Lynch (1-3, 3.96).

Don’t look now, but here comes L.A. The Dodgers stumbled through a June swoon, but they turned it on to close the month, taking Friday’s series opener easily for their seventh win in nine games. Considering how many injuries they’ve had to deal with, especially in the rotation, it’s a minor miracle that they enter play Saturday just two back of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West at 46-35. Urias’ return will be a huge boost, and the team has gotten solid efforts from rookies like Emmet Sheehan and Bobby Miller of late. The offense isn’t quite as deep as it once was, but Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith are still as dangerous as ever, while J.D. Martinez has caught fire of late and Max Muncy’s return from the IL will only help.

It’s another lost year in Kansas City, with the Royals entering play on Saturday at 23-59 — only avoiding the worst record in baseball thanks to the Oakland Athletics’ historic futility. Edward Olivares and Salvador Perez are the only two regulars with an OPS above league average this year, as Bobby Witt Jr. has yet to put it all together and Vinnie Pasquantino’s been lost for the year with a shoulder injury. It’s just about the worst offense in baseball, and the team now just has to hope that young pitchers like Lynch and Brady Singer can take a step forward and provide hope for the future.

The Dodgers enter as heavy -225 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Royals checking in at +190. The run total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers vs. Royals

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Daniel Lynch

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -225, Royals +190

