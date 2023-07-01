Yankees vs. Cardinals: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host the first game of Saturday’s traditional doubleheader between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, with first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, and will air on YES Network in the Yankees market and Bally Sports Midwest in the Cardinals market. Luis Severino (1-2, 5.25 ERA) gets the ball for New York, while Jack Flaherty (4-5, 4.95) goes for St. Louis after missing his last start with tightness in his hip.

Nothing like a series against the Oakland Athletics to fix what ails you. The Yankees have been baseball’s worst offense since Aaron Judge went down earlier this month, but New York put up 11 and 10 runs respectively over its last two games. They’ve now won four of five to improve to 45-36, desperately trying to keep pace in the AL Wild Card race until they can get stars like Judge and Carlos Rodon healthy. In the meantime, it’ll be up to Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo to carry a very thin lineup, as the team continues to hope that Josh Donaldson will come around and an outfield featuring the likes of Billy McKinney and Jake Bauers can keep punching above its weight. Severino is coming off a big bounce-back start last weekend, and New York will need him to recapture his ace from if they hope to contend in a rugged AL East.

Just when it seemed like the Cardinals were gaining a little momentum, they allow 24 combined runs over two straight losses to the Houston Astros. Pitching has been the main problem all year for St. Louis, who remains mired in last place in the NL Central at 33-47. Cardinals starters have pitched to a 4.96 ERA that’s fifth-worst in baseball, while Giovanny Gallegos’ blown save on Wednesday was the bullpen’s 16th already this year. That’s a lot for any offense to make up for, and St. Louis hasn’t gone the production it expected out of Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson, Willson Contreras — basically everyone not named Paul Goldschmidt.

The Cardinals are narrow -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees checking in at +100. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Jack Flaherty

First pitch: 2:15 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: YES Network

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -120, Yankees +100

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.