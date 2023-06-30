Royals trade Aroldis Chapman to Rangers

The Kansas City Royals have traded relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers for left-handed reliever Cole Hagans and minor league outfielder prospect Roni Cabrera.

The 35-year old veteran had signed with Kansas City back in January and only spent half a season with the organization. Through 31 games, he posted a 4-2 record with a 2.45 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and two saves on the year. These numbers are an improvement on his final year with the New York Yankees last season, where he posted a 4-4 record through 43 games with a 4.46 ERA and nine saves.

The move is huge for Texas as it has now added a veteran arm to its bullpen in its efforts to solidify its status as a contender. The Rangers are currently 49-32 on the year and hold a five-game lead atop the AL West standings. Meanwhile, Kansas City currently own the second-worst winning percentage in baseball and appear to be in the business of acquiring young assets.