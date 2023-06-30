The 2023 MLB All-Star Game jerseys have been released, and reviews are ... mixed

We found out who would be starting the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Thursday night, and on Friday morning, we found out what jerseys those players will be wearing when they take the field at T-Mobile Park next weekend. The league released the first look at the All-Star Game jerseys for both the AL and the NL, and with the festivities coming to Seattle for the first time since 2001, things appear to be taking on a very Mariners-esque theme:

Not bad, and certainly better than last year’s Los Angeles abominations, but I’m still a bit underwhelmed. The navy and teal — as well as the compass iconography representing the second “a” in both American and National — are straight-up cribbed from the Seattle Mariners, which feels uninspired (and I have a personal vendetta against the overuse of dark blue in sports uniforms given how drab it looks on TV).

There’s also the matter of the wave patterning, no doubt meant to represent the Pacific Ocean but better in theory than in practice. While it shows up in a hi-res image on a computer, that almost certainly won’t translate to the broadcast experience, instead resulting in a muddied image. The “the future is here” patch, complete with latitude and longitude coordinates, works both as a nod to the seafaring theme and to the idea that the Midsummer Classic serves as a launching pad for the game’s next generation of young stars. Overall, though, it’s hard not to wish that we’d just go back to the days when each player would just wear their normal jersey, which gave the whole thing a fun exhibition feel.