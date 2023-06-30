Diamondbacks vs. Angels: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels, with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Lefty Tommy Henry (4-1, 4.31 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while the Halos counter with righty Griffin Canning (6-2, 3.99).

It’s been a dream start to the 2023 season for Arizona, although two straight losses to the Tampa Bay Rays — combined with an injury scare to Corbin Carroll — has dampened things a bit of late. The lead in the NL Central is down to just two games over the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Merrill Kelly — really the team’s only consistently reliable rotation option behind ace Zac Gallen — is on the IL with a calf strain. The D-backs rank sixth in team wRC+ in the month of June, as Christian Walker and Ketel Marte have been playing like All-Stars, but the margin for error is much smaller if Carroll is forced to miss significant time.

It seems like every other day Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani make some sort of baseball history ... only for the Angels to lose yet again. L.A. ranks third in wRC+ in June, and yet the team is just 14-12 after allowing a combined 20 runs to the Chicago White Sox over their last two games. Reid Detmers has come on strong for the Angels of late, and Ohtani is a force on the mound and at the plate, but this team could really use some more pitching if they hope to finally deliver their two generational stars to the postseason. L.A. enters play on Friday at 44-39, 1.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot.

The Angels enter as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +135. The run total is set at 9.5.

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

To watch Friday’s Diamondbacks-Angels matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.