Brewers vs. Pirates: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday night’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Freddy Peralta gets the ball for the visitors, while the Pirates send rookie Osvaldo Bido to the mound for his fourth career MLB start.

The Brewers have won three of their last four series, including a home sweep of Pittsburgh a couple of weeks ago, as Milwaukee looks to keep pace with the red-hot Cincinnati Reds atop the NL Central. Scoring runs continues to be a bit of a struggle; the Brewers have scored more than five runs in a game exactly three times in the month of June, ranking a lowly 27th in team OPS in that span. The pitching has managed to pick up the slack, though, with Julio Teheran, Wade Miley and Adrian Houser giving the rotation an unexpected shot in the arm despite Brandon Woodruff’s injury and Peralta and Corbin Burnes underachieving to this point in the season.

Pittsburgh pulled off a surprise sweep of the San Diego Padres this week, but it’s still been a tough couple of months for a team that led the division at the end of April. The Pirates have gone just 10-15 in June, ranking 25th in both team OPS and team ERA over that span, as a platoon-heavy offense has regressed in a hurry and the team’s young pitchers go through predictable growing pains. Bido has been a pleasant surprise, with the 27-year-old rookie throwing the ball well in his first chance in the Majors, but youngsters Johan Oviedo, Roansy Contreras and Luis Ortiz haven’t been nearly consistent enough behind a breakout year from Mitch Keller. Pittsburgh is still just 4.5 back of Milwaukee and Cincy in the division, but at this rate, they could become sellers very quickly.

Milwaukee enters as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Pirates +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Brewers vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Osvaldo Bido

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Brewers -140, Pirates +120

To watch Friday’s Brewers-Pirates matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.