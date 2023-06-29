Five prospects the Pirates could take with the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft will kick off on Sunday, July 9, the third year in a row it coincides with All-Star Weekend. The Pittsburgh Pirates, by virtue of winning MLB’s first-ever draft lottery last winter, will make the No. 1 selection for the sixth time in franchise history, as they look to supplement a farm system that already ranks among the game’s best (even if it doesn’t appear to be as deep as it did this time last year).

Those prior six picks, as you might expect from as inexact a science as the MLB Draft, have been a bit of a mixed bag. Pittsburgh most recently had the first selection back in 2021, taking catcher/outfielder Henry Davis — who the team just called up for his Major League debut last week after he tore his way through the Minors. The jury is still out, obviously, but so far, so good. Prior to Davis, it was a big right-hander out of UCLA by the name of Gerrit Cole back in 2011. The other three: pitchers Bryan Bullington (2002) and Kris Benson (1996), as well as infielder Jeff King (1986).

What lucky player will join that group in less than two weeks’ time? Most mocks have focused on the LSU duo of Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes, although the draft — whether due to financial considerations or scouting idiosyncracies — has been known to throw its fair share of curveballs over the years. So let’s break down the five most likely candidates, their scouting reports and some reasons why the Pirates could stray from expectation.

The candidates

Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

Widely considered not just the best player in the class but among the best college hitters in recent memory. If you watched him earlier this month in Omaha, it’s not hard to see why: Crews hit a preposterous .426/.567/.713 this season to help lead the Tigers to the national title. The righty hits the ball hard and often, combining major pop with a great feel for the strike zone and ability to make consistent contact. That Crews performed well against the best competition on the college circuit provides teams with a sense of security about his profile — there’s far less left to chance scouting a Power 5 player rather than, say, a high schooler, which scouts always appreciate.

Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida

A lot of what we wrote above about Crews applies to Langford, who posted a 1.282 OPS for a Gators team that came within one win of a championship. A bit bigger and stronger than Crews, his power is easily plus-plus, though there’s slightly more risk regarding his hit tool (and his ability to play center field like Crews). Still, he mashes, and he would be a quality No. 1 pick in most drafts.

Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC)

As the cycle has progressed, Jenkins has become regarded as the top high schooler in the draft, drawing comparisons to another athletic prep outfielder from North Carolina who wound up going No. 1 overall: former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton. As that comp might suggest, Jenkins is big, far more physically developed than you’d expect for an 18-year-old, with a quick and compact lefty stroke. There’s no doubting his power, though — as is often the case with toolsy high schoolers — the main question will be whether he winds up being able to hit at the highest level.

Max Clark, OF, Franklin Community HS (IN)

Ironically, Clark is probably the best prospect to come out of the state of Indiana since ... Bullington, who Pittsburgh popped at No. 1 way back in 2002. (He put up a 5.62 ERA in parts of five seasons in the Majors.) Clark is a smooth, quick athlete, with no concerns about his ability to remain in center field as he works his way up the ladder. There are also no concerns about his hit tool, as his sweet lefty stroke sprays line drives to all parts of the field. Whether many of those line drives will find their way over the fence as he gets older, however, is another question.

Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU

While Crews was laying waste to college pitching, Skenes served as LSU’s ace on the mound, transferring from Air Force and putting up ridiculous numbers in his lone season in Baton Rouge: a 1.69 ERA with a whopping 209 strikeouts in just 122.2 innings. The velocity is elite, as is a wipeout slider that helped him whiff 48% of the batters he faced in SEC play. The changeup lags behind, though it’s still a solid offering, and there are far fewer questions regarding Skenes’ ability to anchor a Major League rotation than you usually find in amateur pitchers.

Pittsburgh’s potential strategies

So, with such enticing and wide-ranging options to choose from, where will the Pirates decide to go?

There are, essentially, three directions for Pittsburgh. The first two are related, and they essentially boil down to “take the best pitcher or hitter available”. If the Pirates want a bat, that’s almost assuredly Crews; if they want an arm, that’s almost assuredly Skenes. Easy enough.

The other possibility, however, is the same approach that has been popularized in recent drafts by more analytically inclined teams like the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles: Essentially, it involves the team taking the cheapest of the top-tier players — i.e., the one who can be signed for the lowest bonus — and then redirecting those savings toward players who slip lower in the draft over concerns that they won’t sign unless they get a certain amount of money.

The Pirates themselves used that strategy in 2021 when they picked Davis, who subsequently received the fifth-highest signing bonus of the first round despite going at No. 1. That move allowed the Pirates to splurge for later picks like Anthony Solometo, Lonnie White, and Bubba Chandler — all of whom were considered top-50 prospects but who went far later than that. Granted, this is a play you usually see when there isn’t a consensus guy at the top of the board; Crews (and, to a slightly lesser extent, Skenes) looks for all the world like a generational talent, and it would be a bold move to pass on that to get cute with accounting games.