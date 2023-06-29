Starters announced for 2023 MLB All-Star Game

2023 MLB All-star voting came to a close on Thursday, June 29, and the starters have officially been announced. The game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Each roster will have eight position players and a designated hitter in the starting lineup.

Los Angeles Angels DH/P Shohei Ohtani was the top vote getter in the American League and was named an automatic starter. Meanwhile, Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. was the top vote getter in the National League and earned his spot at the Midsummer Classic.

Here’s a look at the starters announced at the 2023 All-Star Game.

American League starters

1B Yandy Diaz - Tampa Bay Rays

2B Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers

SS Corey Seager - Texas Rangers

3B Josh Jung - Texas Rangers

C Jonah Heim - Texas Rangers

DH Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels

OF Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels

OF Randy Arozarena - Tampa Bay Rays

OF Aaron Judge - New York Yankees*

*Injured

National League starters

1B Freddie Freeman - Atlanta Braves

2B Luis Arraez - Miami Marlins

SS Orlando Arcia - Atlanta Braves

3B Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals

C Sean Murphy - Atlanta Braves

DH J.D. Martinez - Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Ronald Acuna Jr - Atlanta Braves

OF Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Corbin Carroll - Arizona Diamondbacks