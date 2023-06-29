Starters announced for 2023 MLB All-Star Game

2023 MLB All-star voting came to a close on Thursday, June 29, and the starters have officially been announced. The game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Each roster will have eight position players and a designated hitter in the starting lineup.
Los Angeles Angels DH/P Shohei Ohtani was the top vote getter in the American League and was named an automatic starter. Meanwhile, Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. was the top vote getter in the National League and earned his spot at the Midsummer Classic.
Here’s a look at the starters announced at the 2023 All-Star Game.
American League starters
1B Yandy Diaz - Tampa Bay Rays
2B Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers
SS Corey Seager - Texas Rangers
3B Josh Jung - Texas Rangers
C Jonah Heim - Texas Rangers
DH Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels
OF Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels
OF Randy Arozarena - Tampa Bay Rays
OF Aaron Judge - New York Yankees*
*Injured
National League starters
1B Freddie Freeman - Atlanta Braves
2B Luis Arraez - Miami Marlins
SS Orlando Arcia - Atlanta Braves
3B Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals
C Sean Murphy - Atlanta Braves
DH J.D. Martinez - Los Angeles Dodgers
OF Ronald Acuna Jr - Atlanta Braves
OF Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers
OF Corbin Carroll - Arizona Diamondbacks