Yankees vs. Athletics: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Thursday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics, with first pitch set for 3:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on NBC Sports California in the A’s market. Clarke Schmidt gets the ball for New York, while former Yankees prospect James Kaprielian starts for Oakland.

New York somehow found a way to take two of three from the Texas Rangers over the weekend ... then has undid all of that good will with a bumpy start to a series against one of the worst baseball teams in recent MLB history. The Yankees are now just 9-12 in June, with an offense that ranks as easily the worst in baseball since Aaron Judge went down. With Giancarlo Stanton mired in a miserable slump since returning from injury, there just aren’t very many impact bats in this lineup, relying on the likes of Josh Donaldson, Billy McKinney, Jake Bauers and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to keep them afloat in an unforgiving division. It’s putting an awful lot of pressure on a pitching staff that’s also dealt with their fair share of health problems, and the team needs German to regain his previous form quickly after two awful starts.

Kaprielian has been better of late, pitching to a respectable 4.00 ERA and 3.94 FIP since returning to the rotation in mid-May, but the A’s rotation remains brutally bad — Oakland starters enter play Thursday with an ERA of 6.39, ahead of only a Colorado Rockies team that has to play half its games at Coors Field. The picture is slightly rosier on offense, where first baseman Ryan Noda looks like a keeper and Tony Kemp is warming up after a slow start, but for the most part this is a team bereft of impact talent.

