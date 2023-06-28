Mets owner Steve Cohen pleads patience: Buck Showalter ‘absolutely’ keeping his job

When New York Mets owner Steve Cohen announced a surprise Wednesday press conference, at which the baseball world would “hear it from me straight” regarding his team’s dismal June, it was easy for frustrated fans to envision heads rolling — Buck Showalter’s especially. But, much like general manager Billy Eppler did prior to Tuesday’s much-needed win, Cohen made the case for patience with his underachieving bunch and their beleaguered manager. It was far from the firebrand, Steinbrenner-esque performance many expected and hoped for:

"It's been incredibly frustrating...hopefully we can right the ship."



Steve Cohen gives his thoughts on the 2023 Mets: pic.twitter.com/yrHyxw7aYx — SNY (@SNYtv) June 28, 2023

After voicing displeasure with the way the season has gone so far — the Mets are just 7-16 this month, 8.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot and 16.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East — the billionaire was unequivocal when asked whether any personnel changes would be imminent.

Will Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter remain in their jobs for the rest of the season, no matter what?



"Absolutely," Steve Cohen said. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 28, 2023

Cohen very much left open the possibility of cleaning house should New York end the season out of playoff contention, but argued that drastic change now would likely backfire, dissuading player, coach and executive talent from coming to Queens in fear of an owner with a short fuse.

Cohen reiterates his support for Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter



“I’m a patient guy. Everybody wants a headline, fire this person, fire that person. But I don’t see that as a way to operate." — Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 28, 2023

He also added that he and Eppler would have no choice but to consider selling ahead of the Trade Deadline if things don’t turn around (although he refused to broach the topic of trading marquee acquisitions Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander, at least just yet):

"The season's not over. I'm preparing my management team for all possibilities. If we don't get better, we have decisions to make at the trade deadline."



- Steve Cohen pic.twitter.com/GRIARjhyLU — SNY (@SNYtv) June 28, 2023

Cohen reiterated that he’s looking to hire a president of baseball operations to work above Eppler — a structure many teams have adopted in recent years — but that such a move will almost certainly have to wait until the offseason. Overall, the owner tried to both acknowledge that the 2023 season hasn’t played out as anyone expected while also easing the angst of arguably the league’s angstiest fan base. Cohen repeatedly emphasized the state the Wilpons had left the franchise in when he acquired it back in 2020, arguing that turning the Mets into a model organization — like, say, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ development machine — isn’t an overnight process. Of course, this is the same guy who put himself on a 3-5 year timeline to win a World Series in his introductory press conference, so there’s certainly a bit of talking out of both sides of his mouth going on here.

The reality is that this Mets team was never the juggernaut that its payroll made it out to be. Yes, injuries to Scherzer, Verlander, Jose Quintana and Carlos Carrasco didn’t help, but those are all aging players who came to Queens with significant health risks. Yes, Edwin Diaz’s knee injury at the World Baseball Classic was tragic and impossible to predict, but Eppler and Co. also repeatedly declined to bolster their bullpen depth, leaving themselves almost totally dependent on a single player. Add in a reluctance to add bench bats with any meaningful track record, and you get a top-heavy team vulnerable to collapse when one or two things go wrong in the right pressure point. Showalter probably doesn’t have much of an argument to keep his job at this point, but overall, there’s not much Cohen can do but ride things out — for now, at least.