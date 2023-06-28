Yankees vs. Athletics: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After an embarrassing 2-1 loss on Tuesday night, the New York Yankees look to pick themselves up off the deck in game two of their three game-set against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on NBC Sports California in the A’s market. Righty Domingo German (4-5, 5.10 ERA) will look to get back on track for the Yankees, while Oakland gives the ball to promising young lefty JP Sears (1-5, 4.10).

New York somehow found a way to take two of three from the Texas Rangers over the weekend ... then undid all of that good will by stubbing their toe in a 2-1 loss against one of the worst baseball teams in recent MLB history. The Yankees are now just 9-12 in June, with an offense that ranks as easily the worst in baseball since Aaron Judge went down. With Giancarlo Stanton mired in a miserable slump since returning from injury, there just aren’t very many impact bats in this lineup, relying on the likes of Josh Donaldson, Billy McKinney, Jake Bauers and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to keep them afloat in an unforgiving division. It’s putting an awful lot of pressure on a pitching staff that’s also dealt with their fair share of health problems, and the team needs German to regain his previous form quickly after two awful starts.

The A’s had lost 12 of their last 13 games prior to Tuesday night’s win, checking in at 21-60 on the season. Sears has actually been a relative bright spot on the mound, but the rest of this rotation has been abysmal — Oakland starters enter play Wednesday with an ERA of 6.39, ahead of only a Colorado Rockies team that has to play half its games at Coors Field. The picture is slightly rosier on offense, where first baseman Ryan Noda looks like a keeper and Tony Kemp is warming up after a slow start, but for the most part this is a team bereft of impact talent.

The Yankees enter as -150 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Oakland the +130 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Yankees vs. Athletics

Pitchers: Domingo German vs. JP Sears

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

A’s local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -150, A’s +130

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.