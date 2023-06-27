 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves crush five homers off Twins ace Joe Ryan in less than two innings

Ryan pitched a shutout last time out against the Red Sox. Ronald Acuna Jr. needed exactly one pitch to snap that streak.

By Chris Landers
Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Ronald Acuna Jr. after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on June 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves entered play on Tuesday night with on a team-wide heater. Their lineup has been far and away the best in baseball in the month of June, with a team wRC+ (145) that’s as close to the second-place Texas Rangers as the Rangers are to 15th. And after what they did to poor Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins, those numbers are about to go way, way up.

To be clear, Ryan’s been a Cy Young contender so far this year, entering his start in Atlanta boasting a 2.98 ERA — and coming off a three-hit shutout of the Boston Red Sox last time out. So, naturally, Ronald Acuna Jr. needed exactly one pitch to take him yard.

You might want to stay hydrated, because we’re gonna be here a while. Two batters later, third baseman Austin Riley went deep:

Two batters after that, it was Sean Murphy’s turn:

Thankfully, that would be all the damage Atlanta would do that inning. Of course, the rules of baseball are such that Ryan had to continue facing them in the second that ... also did not go well. Cue Michael Harris II:

For those keeping score at home, that’s four homers through the first time through the order. And somehow, the Braves weren’t done! Because apparently Acuna will never be done mashing dingers.

That’s five homers in 10 batters, all before the team had even recorded five outs — and all against a pitcher who’d allowed just eight dingers all year. It’s the first time Atlanta has hit five homers in the first two innings of a game since 2003, while Acuna continues his ridiculous and historic pace.

Just hand him the NL MVP trophy now.

