MLB awards finalists 2023: Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr. headline stacked field

The baseball world has begun to turn its attention towards Hot Stove season, but there’s still some business to attend to regarding the 2023 season. Namely, it’s time to hand out some hardware.

On Monday night, MLB revealed the three finalists in each league for all four major individual awards: MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year. The winners won’t be announced until next week, with the Rookies of the Year announced on Monday, Managers of the Year on Tuesday, Cy Young winners on Wednesday and MVPs on Thursday.(The Gold Gloves were handed out on Sunday night, in case you missed it.) The full list of finalists is below.

2023 MLB awards finalists

AL MVP

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

NL MVP

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Cy Young

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

NL Cy Young

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

AL Rookie of the Year

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians

Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

NL Rookie of the Year

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

AL Manager of the Year

Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

NL Manager of the Year

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers

Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins

Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves