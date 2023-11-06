MLB awards finalists 2023: Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr. headline stacked field

The baseball world has begun to turn its attention towards Hot Stove season, but there’s still some business to attend to regarding the 2023 season. Namely, it’s time to hand out some hardware.
On Monday night, MLB revealed the three finalists in each league for all four major individual awards: MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year. The winners won’t be announced until next week, with the Rookies of the Year announced on Monday, Managers of the Year on Tuesday, Cy Young winners on Wednesday and MVPs on Thursday.(The Gold Gloves were handed out on Sunday night, in case you missed it.) The full list of finalists is below.
2023 MLB awards finalists
AL MVP
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
NL MVP
Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
AL Cy Young
Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays
Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
NL Cy Young
Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
Blake Snell, San Diego Padres
Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants
AL Rookie of the Year
Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians
Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox
Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
NL Rookie of the Year
Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Kodai Senga, New York Mets
AL Manager of the Year
Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers
Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays
Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles
NL Manager of the Year
Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers
Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins
Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves