Mets miss out on Craig Counsell, hire Yankees’ Carlos Mendoza as new manager

The New York Mets reportedly have their new manager — but it’s not who everyone assumed it would be. After weeks and weeks of being linked to former Brewers manager Craig Counsell, the team has instead hired 43-year-old Carlos Mendoza, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The surprise hire comes after weeks (if not months) of speculation that Brewers skipper Craig Counsell was coming to Queens, speculation that kicked into overdrive once the Mets hired former Milwaukee exec David Stearns as its new president of baseball operations. Counsell, however, chose to sign with Cubs in a shocking turn events, replacing David Ross on the North Side of Chicago. that forced the Mets to pivot, and Stearns decided that Mendoza would be the next-best fit to replace Buck Showalter — and help New York get things turned around after a deeply disappointing 2023 season.

Mendoza, 43, spent the past four years as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the Yankees, where he got more than his fair share of managerial experience replacing one of MLB’s most ejection-happy managers. He spent 13 years as a Minor League player before eventually shifting into a coaching role with New York, working his way up to the Major League club after the 2017 season. He served as infield coach for two years before being named bench coach in November 2019.

With the Mets, he inherits a roster that expected big things entering the season but was more or less stripped down to the studs by the end of 2023. The cupboard certainly isn’t bare in Queens: New York still has Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Kodai Senga, Francisco Alvarez and other promising pieces. But this team just lost 87 games for a reason, and rumors began swirling after their trade deadline fire sale that the team wasn’t planning on contending until 2025 at the earliest. Of course, all of that could change if a certain free agent decides to come to the East Coast, but barring a big splash, New York seems to have too many holes to patch in one offseason. But they do have a new top decision-maker in Stearns, and Stearns now has his manager in Mendoza, giving Steve Cohen the stable leadership team he’s sought since not long after buying the club in September of 2020.