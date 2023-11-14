Mets offseason preview: Biggest needs, potential trade targets and more

We’re now almost two weeks removed from the Texas Rangers’ World Series win, which means that it’s about time for Hot Stove season to really start burning. It’s a particularly pivotal offseason in Queens, where a disaster of a 2023 season led New York Mets owner Steve Cohen to clean house. Gone are GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter, with former Milwaukee exec David Stearns and former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza in their place. A new braintrust in place, now the work begins of rebuilding a roster that was more or less stripped to the studs at the August trade deadline. How will Stearns approach his first winter on the job? How quickly will he try and have the Mets back in contention? What holes does the team have to fill to get there? We’re here to break it all down.

Mets offseason preview

Season in review

This past season began with a record payroll and World Series aspirations. It ended with a deadline fire sale and flirting with last place in the NL East. Early injuries to Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and star closer Edwin Diaz exposed New York’s lack of pitching depth, and an offense once thought of as among the league’s best struggled to get out of neutral all year long. The Mets were simply mediocre in just about every facet of the game, ranking 18th in team OPS and 19th in team ERA, leading Eppler to pull the plug and try to restock the farm system at the trade deadline. All in all, he did a pretty good job of it, but it raises real questions about the team’s short-term future.

Pending free agents

Because of said sell-off, the Mets enter the winter pretty clean here: Carlos Carrasco is the only meaningful player set to hit unrestricted free agency, and the oft-injured 36-year-old’s career might be over after he pitched to a dismal 6.80 ERA in 2023. Other than that, New York is basically left to consider various non-tender candidates like DH Daniel Vogelbach, infielder Luis Guillorme and relievers Phil Bickford, Jeff Brigham and Sam Coonrod.

Biggest needs

Where to start? There’s a smoking crater in the team’s rotation, with scarcely any reliable options beyond star rookie Kodai Senga and veteran lefty Jose Quintana. They also need a total overhaul of the bullpen, which was among the worst in the NL last year, while adding some more oomph to the lineup — particularly in the outfield, where Mark Canha and Tommy Pham depart and Starling Marte is coming off an awful 2023 season.

Needs: Starting pitcher, relief pitcher, outfield, designated hitter

Best free-agent fits

Shohei Ohtani is the No. 1 item on everyone’s wish list, but especially Steve Cohen’s, who certainly won’t let money be an object. Recent reports, however, suggest that the Mets aren’t particularly optimistic that they’ll be able to entice Ohtani to come to New York — so who might Stearns target instead?

The starting rotation is the biggest need both now and for the future, and while there are plenty of top-end options to choose from — Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery — the Mets might have their eye on another Japanese import: 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A five-time All-Star and three-time ERA champion in NPB, the righty boasts wipeout stuff that will surely translate to the States, and his age means that he fits the Mets’ likely competitive timeline better than 30-somethings like Nola or Snell. Yoshinobu could slot in behind Senga and form quite the one-two punch for the foreseeable future, while still being in his prime when New York is next ready to contend.

As for position players, this is a pretty thin market, especially in the outfield. It’s hard to imagine New York having a ton of interest in veterans like Pham, Joc Pederson or J.D. Martinez, but they could take a chance on someone like Boston’s Adam Duvall or Seattle’s Teoscar Hernandez — both of whom have flashed major upside if it all comes together and could at the very least be flipped for a decent return at next year’s trade deadline. Still, with Nimmo and Jeff McNeil on the roster — and top prospect Drew Gilbert perhaps ready for the Majors at some point in 2024 — this feels like an area in which Stearns will keep his powder dry and evaluate what the team has to build around for the future.

Potential trades

Again, it’s hard to imagine the Mets being big buyers here, given how far away this roster is from meaningful contention. Stearns has already shot down the idea of trading franchise cornerstone Pete Alonso, who’s set to enter his final year of arbitration and would be the biggest trade chip should New York want to acquire even more young talent. If Stearns doesn’t pull the trigger there, trying to lock Alonso up to a long-term deal would do wonders in terms of winning over a scarred and skeptical fan base.