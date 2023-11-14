Yankees offseason preview: Biggest needs, potential trade targets and more

We’re now almost two weeks removed from the Texas Rangers’ World Series win, which means that it’s about time for Hot Stove season to really start burning. It’s a particularly pivotal offseason in the Bronx, where angst among Yankees fans is high following among the more disappointing seasons in franchise history. It’s hard not to feel like New York is at something of a crossroads this winter, with an aging and injury-prone roster in desperate need of a talent infusion across the board. But how might Brian Cashman approach things? What are the team’s biggest needs? We break it all down below.

Yankees offseason preview

Season in review

Yankees fans might just want to skip over this section. Things started going wrong almost immediately, with Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino suffering injuries during spring training, and they more or less never stopped. Rodon and Severino were dismal when they returned, forcing New York to patch together a rotation full of mostly spare parts behind Gerrit Cole. A very good bullpen and surprising efforts from guys like Clarke Schmidt and Michael King kept the pitching staff afloat, but it wasn’t nearly enough to make up for a total offensive collapse. Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Harrison Bader all spent significant time on the injured list, and Judge’s absence in particular sent the whole house of cards tumbling down: The Yankees hit a woeful .227/.304/.397 as a team, with the sixth-worst OPS in all of baseball. The end result? A thoroughly average baseball team, with a -25 run differential and an 82-80 record that left them fourth in the AL East.

Pending free agents

The Yankees have seven unrestricted free agents this winter: much-maligned utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa, starters Luis Severino, Frankie Montas and Luke Weaver and relievers Wandy Peralta, Kenyan Middleton and Zach McAllister. It’s unlikely that any of those players will warrant qualifying offers, which this year will come in around $20.5 million.

Biggest needs

Injuries were certainly an easy culprit for the team’s struggles in 2023 — just ask Brian Cashman — but that was a risk New York ran by assembling a largely old and injury-prone roster. It’s also a roster without a ton of depth, especially on the position-player side; we saw far too much of guys like Jake Bauers, Willie Calhoun and Billy McKinney once Judge, Bader and Stanton went down.

Item No. 1 on Cashman’s offseason agenda needs to be fixing that broken offense, and it starts in the outfield, where Judge is just about the only known quantity after Bader was sent packing, tantalizing top prospect Jasson Dominguez went down with an elbow injury and other youngsters like Everson Pereira and Oswaldo Cabrera struggled at the plate. There’s also a hole at third base following the merciful end of the Donaldson experiment, although Aaron Boone could opt to give Oswald Peraza a look there alongside DJ LeMahieu while keeping Gleyber Torres at second base. And, of course, every team always needs starting pitching, but especially the Yankees, whose rotation enters 2024 with major question marks/injury concerns surrounding Rodon and Nestor Cortes.

Needs: Outfield, third base, starting pitcher

Best free-agent fits

Shohei Ohtani would fit nicely on all 30 Major League teams, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much smoke at all regarding the Yankees making a run at the two-way star. (Recall that he politely turned down a chance to meet with New York when he first came stateside back in 2018.) If Ohtani is indeed off the table, where might Cashman turn?

New York is unlikely to shop at the top of the starting pitcher market, although a one-year veteran like Kenta Maeda could make some sense for depth purposes. They’ll likely devote most of their time and resources to position players, particularly outfielders: Cody Bellinger would be an ideal fit, both as a potential option in center field and a desperately-needed source of lefty power who would surely appreciate a chance to take aim at the short porch. After that, though, the market dries up quickly, with other options including defensive ace Kevin Kiermaier or Korean import Jung Hoo Lee. The infield pool is even bleaker, with Matt Chapman — great as always in the field, horribly streaky at the plate — the only real everyday option at third base, though former National and Cub Jeimer Candelario could also be a fit.

This simply isn’t a great time to be in need of major offensive upgrades, so Cashman might need to get creative to shake things up. Which brings us to ...

Potential trades

If there’s a white whale of this offseason for New York, it’s Juan Soto, who the Padres appear set on moving in an effort to slash payroll. The 25-year-old is one of the very best hitters in the game, coming off a year in which he hit .275/.410/.519 with 35 homers, and he checks every box for the Yankees as a lefty-hitting outfielder who’s played 150+ games in each of the past four non-pandemic seasons. Will Cashman do what it takes to get him? And does New York even have enough assets to win a bidding war? Soto is entering his walk year, but that shouldn’t do much to keep the price down on the best hitter available this winter.

If they don’t win the Soto sweepstakes, a trade with the Cardinals — one of Cashman’s favorite dance partners — trading young pitching for a bounce-back candidate like Tyler O’Neill or Dylan Carlson would make a lot of sense. Either way, it’s hard to see the Yankees leaving this offseason without having acquired multiple outfielders, one way or another.