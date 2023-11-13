The biggest offseason question for all 30 MLB teams

We’re now two weeks removed from the Texas Rangers’ World Series win, with contract options decided upon and the (abbreviated due to illness) GM Meetings in the rearview mirror. As the Winter Meetings near, it’s almost time for Hot Stove season to really ramp up — so let’s get you ready with a look at how each team should be approaching the 2023-24 offseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Question: Can they land a third baseman?

As they look to prove their pennant run wasn’t a fluke, the D-backs enter the winter with solid options just about everywhere on the diamond — save for the hot corner, where Arizona toggled between Evan Longoria and Emmanuel Rivera in the playoffs. The team’s third baseman combined to hit just .234/.304/.340 with 10 home runs last season, and finding an upgrade there is the single biggest step they can take toward contending again in 2024. Matt Chapman and Justin Turner are a couple of enticing free-agent options.

Atlanta Braves

Question: How far will they go for a rotation upgrade?

Speaking of having options everywhere on the diamond: Just about every core member of Atlanta’s position player group is under (very friendly) contract for the long haul. As the Braves look to wash away the stain of a second straight disappointing postseason exit, the goal is clear: They need starting pitching, and they need it badly. The team exercised Charlie Morton’s option for 2024, but that still leaves a fifth spot open behind Morton, Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Bryce Elder — not to mention the fact that Morton will be 40 next year. Some stability here would do wonders, but will Alex Anthopoulos spend big to get it? Aaron Nola has been rumored as a possibility, as has lefty Blake Snell.

Baltimore Orioles

Question: Is this the year Mike Elias (and John Angelos) finally spend?

We were willing to give the O’s front office a pass last winter, as Baltimore largely sat out free agency yet again despite a promising finish to 2022. This time, though, there is no such patience: After winning 101 games in the regular season, the Orioles are positioned as well as anyone this side of Atlanta, and it’s time for Angelos to open up the checkbook. His willingness to do so has been a problem in the past, and it remains to be seen whether Baltimore will spend befitting the true contender it wants to be. If they do, the sky is the limit, especially if they can acquire a top starter like Nola or Snell.

Boston Red Sox

Question: Which direction is this team headed?

All eyes will be on new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, taking over for Chaim Bloom after a search in which several candidates declined to interview for a job atop an increasingly dysfunctional front office. Really, though, the question for Boston is a more existential one: How badly does this team — and really this ownership group — want to win in the near future? John Henry and Co.’s commitment has been called into question after several years of decreasing payrolls and a declining on-field product, and now Breslow inherits a roster very much at a crossroads. If he’s permitted to swing big in free agency or on the trade market, it will signal that Boston is finally ready to try again. If not, well, a lot of other questions will soon follow.

Chicago White Sox

Question: How far will the teardown go?

New GM Chris Getz was blunt in his assessment at last weekend’s GM meetings, telling reporters “I don’t like my team”. Given how bad things broke in 2023, it’s hard to blame him — but what will that mean for Getz’s first offseason in charge? It seems like this current White Sox core has run its course, and even though Getz was an internal hire, he may want to get a jump-start on the rebuild by trading away anything that isn’t nailed down — up to and including star righty Dylan Cease.

Chicago Cubs

Question: Just how all-in are we talking here?

The Cubs pulled off the stunner of the offseason so far when they poached manager Craig Counsell from the Brewers (and the Mets) earlier this month. Counsell almost certainly didn’t come to the North Side for a rebuild, so now the question becomes: Just how aggressive will Chicago be in supplementing their roster after a late collapse cost them a playoff spot in 2023? This team has an impressive core, mixing both established MLB stars and intriguing young talent, but now is the time for the Ricketts family to put their foot back on the gas after not spending a ton over the last few years — especially considering how open the NL Central figures to be in 2024.

Cincinnati Reds

Question: How will they address the starting rotation?

An embarrassment of young position player talent thrust Cincy into unexpected Wild Card contention this summer, but a dreadfully thin rotation promptly took them out of it. How will top exec Nick Krall fix the latter? Getting healthy seasons from Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft would help, but a talent infusion is also needed. The Reds have never been ones to play in the deep end of the free-agent pool, but maybe dealing from their position of strength — Jonathan India, perhaps — could land them the impact arm they desperately need.

Cleveland Guardians

Question: Is this team simply treading water (and what does that mean for Shane Bieber)?

The AL Central is there for the taking, but it’s hard to tell whether Cleveland has any interest in doing so — especially with an ownership group that has long been asleep at the wheel. Whether the Guardians try to contend in 2024 or not, however, a trade of Bieber would seem to make sense: The Cy Young winner is a year away from free agency, and there are reasons to be concerned under the hood (particularly his declining fastball velocity and whiff rate). With the usual bevy of young pitching talent lying in wait, could Cleveland flip the 28-year-old for some needed offensive help?

Colorado Rockies

Question: Will they finally land the No. 1 pick?

Look, it’s hard to divine much of any strategy or sense of direction in Colorado right now. But landing the top pick in the MLB draft could provide just that, and the new lottery rules could work in the Rockies’ favor: By finishing in the bottom three of the league, they share the best possible odds of landing the top pick at 16.5%. This franchise has never picked first in its history.

Detroit Tigers

Question: Is it time to open the contention window?

The Tigers were more interesting than you might assume this past season, with signs of stardom from Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, a breakout from Kerry Carpenter and the emergence of several young pitchers like Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson, Matt Manning and Sawyer Gipson-Long. The outline of a contending team is here if you squint hard enough, especially with how bad the AL Central is right now. But does this front office want to get aggressive in pursuit of a division title in 2024, or will they continue stockpiling assets? If the former, replacing Eduardo Rodriguez in the rotation becomes priority No. 1.

Houston Astros

Question: Can they lock up both Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman?

Both Altuve and Bregman, two pillars of Houston’s recent dynasty, are entering walk years. Can Houston manage to keep them both around long-term, or is a difficult goodbye in order? Altuve is several years older, and at age 33 he might be easier to keep around. Bregman, however, will turn 30 in 2024, and this will be his one big chance at a free-agent payday. GM Dana Brown will have his work cut out for him to keep both.

Kansas City Royals

Question: How big of a bag will Bobby Witt Jr. get?

After seasons of 104, 103, 88, 97, and 106 losses, the Royals don’t have all that much to show for what’s been a long and painful rebuild — save for Witt Jr., who broke out in a big way in 2023 and looks the part of a future superstar. At some point, this interminable rebuild needs to show some signs of progress, especially on the pitching side; in the near-term, though, locking Witt Jr. up with a long-term extension should be the main priority.

Los Angeles Angels

Question: How painful will this rebuild get?

Similarly to the White Sox, the Angels are also entering an offseason of tough choices after a profoundly disappointing 2023 season. With Shohei Ohtani almost certainly heading elsewhere and a farm system that ranks among the league’s worst, it’s hard to imagine a path to near-term contention for L.A. Which begs the question: Just how far is GM Perry Minasian willing to go in tearing things down? Could he actually trade Mike Trout, who isn’t getting any younger (or healthier) and likely won’t see the next competitive Angels team? Given how consistently the Halos’ efforts to contend have failed, maybe that’s the path forward.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Question: Will they sign Shohei Ohtani?

This one is simple: The Dodgers are considered the prohibitive favorites to land the most anticipated free agent in baseball history. They can offer a consistently competitive roster, the ability to stay in Southern California and, of course, gobs and gobs of money. Now it’s just up to Andrew Friedman and Co. to close the deal.

Miami Marlins

Question: How aggressive will a new front office get?

Gone is Kim Ng, with Peter Bendix leaving the Rays’ front-office incubator to become the new head man in Miami. The Marlins snuck into the postseason in 2023, but that had as much to do with a fluky run of close-game luck than anything else. This team is in desperate need of impact bats, but will Bendix get aggressive in that pursuit this winter or prefer to bide his time and use 2024 to evaluate and plot a long-term course? Either way, extending Luis Arraez would probably be wise.

Milwaukee Brewers

Question: Will Corbin Burnes be traded?

Entering his final year of arbitration, Burnes’ future in Milwaukee was murky even before Counsell jumped ship to a division rival. Now that their manager is gone and Brandon Woodruff is likely out for most if not all of 2024, is this the time for the Brewers to shift gears? If so, dealing Burnes would be a great way to kickstart the rebuild.

Minnesota Twins

Question: How deep will the payroll cuts go?

Coming off a division title and an end to their postseason losing streak, the Twins are reportedly looking to shed payroll this offseason. Will that compromise their ability to repeat as AL Central champs? Perhaps, but then again, it’s the AL Central — and they still have Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober in the rotation, even if Sonny Gray signs elsewhere.

New York Yankees

Question: How serious is Hal Steinbrenner, really?

Steinbrenner talked a big game after New York finished its miserable 2023 season ... and then brought back just about everyone involved, save for interim hitting coach Sean Casey. Fixing an old, injured and impotent offense is first up on the docket — Brian Cashman basically said as much during his recent fiery press conference, hinting that the team would look to add multiple outfield bats — but more broadly, this offseason is about reassuring fans that the Yankees are in fact committed to spending and winning big.

New York Mets

Question: How does David Stearns view this team?

No one spends like David Cohen, but New York doesn’t seem particularly close to contention given the way that 2023 went down. Will Stearns try and retool on the fly in 2024, or will he take a more patient approach — and stomach a losing season or two in the process? Whatever the specifics, the Mets’ new president of baseball operations will be under the microscope during his first offseason in charge. The team doesn’t sound like they have a great shot in the Ohtani sweepstakes, but locking up Pete Alonso would be a nice first step.

Oakland Athletics

Question: Will the proposed move to Las Vegas be finalized?

It’s awfully hard to talk about the A’s as an on-field product when ownership seems determined not to invest in them until they’re out of Oakland. A sense of the inevitable has set in regarding the move to Vegas, but it shouldn’t be assumed just yet: Fisher’s fellow owners still need to give the green light, and that in turn will require private funding for the team’s share of the stadium-construction costs. Given the uncertainties and puzzling specifics of the project so far, that may prove more challenging than it seems.

Philadelphia Phillies

Question: Will Aaron Nola be back (and if not, then what)?

Nola hasn’t always been a fan-favorite in Philly, but the 30-year-old has been a workhorse atop the team’s rotation for more than a half-decade now. As he gets set to hit free agency for the first time, Philly would seem very motivated to bring him back — his departure would leave a significant hole in the team’s pitching staff. Of course, the fact that they let him hit the market at all could be a tell, and maybe Dave Dombrowski has his heart set on another frontline starter instead. Either way, though, Philly’s offseason will be centered around pitching given how much is already in place on offense.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Question: When will Paul Skenes reach Pittsburgh?

There’s essentially zero chance that Bob Nutting invests in this team over the winter, resigning Pittsburgh to another year of letting the kids play and figuring out who’s a keeper for the long haul. At the top of that list is Skenes, the top pick in last year’s draft who made it all the way to Double-A after signing his first pro contract. That puts him on track to make the Majors as soon as 2024, where he’ll join other young talent like Henry Davis, Endy Rodriguez and Quinn Priester who hope to form the core of the next competitive Pirates team.

San Diego Padres

Question: Will they trade Juan Soto?

This one’s easy. GM A.J. Preller seems to want to hold on to Soto at least until next year’s trade deadline, in hopes that the starry group he assembled last offseason will fare a bit better in 2024 than they did in 2023. Ownership, however, seems to be getting antsy about footing the bill, and the quickest way to pare things down is to trade Soto away as he enters his walk year (and a potential $30 million price tag via arbitration). If they do decide to bite the bullet, it’s hard to see them contending next year.

San Francisco Giants

Question: Is this the winter they finally land their superstar?

From Aaron Judge to Carlos Correa, Farhan Zaidi and Co. have been hoping to land a big fish from pretty much the moment they arrived in San Francisco. This is a team lacking in identity, and their second-half collapse this season already cost Gabe Kapler his job and now has Zaidi on a bit of a hot seat despite his recent contract extension. The pressure is on after two years without a playoff berth, and the Giants should be aggressive once again — whether in pursuit of Shohei Ohtani or someone else.

Seattle Mariners

Question: How serious was Jerry Dipoto?

Dipoto made the wrong kind of waves last month when he more or less admitted that his goal for Seattle was not to be as good as possible in a given year but to be pretty good over a number of years. PR concerns aside, that raises questions about his approach to a critical offseason for the Mariners: The team’s rotation remains very good, but how might they go about bolstering an offense that could use some more firepower? That pitching surplus could come in handy even if they’re not willing to spend in free agency, but either way, finding more power is a must if they hope to get back to the postseason next year.

St. Louis Cardinals

Question: How fast can a team overhaul its rotation?

The goal for the Cardinals has been clear for months now: Get some starting pitching. St. Louis remains deep on the position-player side, but their pitching was a disaster in 2023 — and the departures of Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty won’t help matters. John Mozeliak has more or less admitted that acquiring multiple quality big-league starters is the plan this winter; with several interesting trade chips and some $50 million in wiggle room, he’ll be keeping every option open.

Tampa Bay Rays

Question: Is Tyler Glasnow on the block?

The Rays have made a habit in recent years of flipping star players just before they get too expensive. Now it could be Glasnow’s turn, as the righty enters his walk year and speculation swirls about a potential trade. The 30-year-old has been dominant when healthy and figures to command a nice return on the trade market even with just a year left on his deal. Even with several question marks in their rotation, it seems hard to believe that the Rays would hang on to Glasnow in 2024 and watch him leave for nothing next offseason.

Texas Rangers

Question: What will Chris Young do for an encore?

Young’s spending spree paid off with a championship parade, and now we see what he can do for an encore — and whether Texas is willing to continue spending into the luxury tax. There’s an increasing amount of smoke around Shohei Ohtani, and the rotation needs some work with Jacob deGrom rehabbing from Tommy John and October hero Jordan Montgomery hitting free agency. Any or all of that would come at great expense, but the Rangers have the revenues and willingness to keep the good times going.

Toronto Blue Jays

Question: What’s the answer at third base?

Toronto will be bringing back most of last year’s Wild Card team, including its top three starters in Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt. The one obvious hole is at third base, where the aforementioned Chapman is set to hit free agency. A notoriously streaky hitter who’s about to enter his age-31 season, it’s not a foregone conclusion that the Jays will want him back — and if they don’t, they could turn to free-agent options like Jeimer Candelario, Justin Turner and Gio Urshela.

Washington Nationals

Question: Who will own the team?

While waiting for the next generation of Nats stars to arrive – James Wood, Dylan Crews, and Brady House lead the way – the big unknown is when, or even if, the Lerners will sell the team. It was widely reported that the club was indeed up for bidding, but then late in the season the current owners communicated some mixed signals on that front. With inconsistent spending and a lack of clear direction from the very top, the Nationals could indeed use some fresh stewardship. Maybe we’ll soon know whether that’s in the offing.