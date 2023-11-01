 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 5 of World Series

We break down the Rangers lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

By Chris Landers
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll during the seventh inning in game four of the 2023 World Series against the Texas Rangers at Chase Field. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 MLB season could come to a close on Wednesday night, as the Texas Rangers’ 11-7 win in Game 4 has them on the doorstep of what would be the first World Series title in franchise history. Now an Arizona Diamondbacks team that’s defied the odds all October long will look to live to see another day, and they’ll send ace Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) to the mound to do it. Texas, meanwhile, gives the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63), a man with plenty of experience coming up big in October — both this year and in years prior. First pitch of this pivotal Game 5 from Chase Field is set for 8:03 p.m. ET.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers the narrow -115 favorites and Arizona at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Diamondbacks have submitted their starting nine for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’ll line up against Eovaldi.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, World Series Game 5, Nov. 1

Not too many changes for Torey Lovullo’s crew, with Corbin Carroll back leading off with Ketel Marte hitting second and Evan Longoria back in the lineup at third base.

