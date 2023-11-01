Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 5 of World Series

The 2023 MLB season could come to a close on Wednesday night, as the Texas Rangers’ 11-7 win in Game 4 has them on the doorstep of what would be the first World Series title in franchise history. Now an Arizona Diamondbacks team that’s defied the odds all October long will look to live to see another day, and they’ll send ace Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) to the mound to do it. Texas, meanwhile, gives the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63), a man with plenty of experience coming up big in October — both this year and in years prior. First pitch of this pivotal Game 5 from Chase Field is set for 8:03 p.m. ET.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers the narrow -115 favorites and Arizona at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Rangers have submitted their starting nine for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’ll line up against Gallen.

Rangers starting lineup, World Series Game 5, Nov. 1

Rangers starting lineup for World Series Game 5, November 1 at Arizona pic.twitter.com/A6UtCd2g3u — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) November 1, 2023

Evan Carter remains in the three spot, with DH Mitch Garver and Josh Jung hitting fourth and fifth in lieu of the injured Adolis Garcia. Travis Jankowski gets another start in right after two hits in Game 4.