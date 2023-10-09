Braves lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 2 of NLDS

After silencing the best offense in baseball in Game 1, the Philadelphia Phillies look to head back home with a commanding NLDS lead when they face off with the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 on Monday night. Philly’s pitching staff, and particularly its bullpen, was the star on Saturday, with six different pitchers handling the final 5.1 shutout innings in relief of Ranger Suarez while Bryce Harper’s homer provided some much-needed insurance. Now the Braves look to get their historic lineup back on track in order to avoid a second straight postseason defeat to their division rivals.

It’s a star-studded pitching matchup, with Phillies righty Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) going up against Atlanta lefty Max Fried (8-1, 2.55). Atlanta enters as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly at +136. The run total is set at 8.

The Braves have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Wheeler.

Braves starting lineup, NLDS Game 2, October 9

Braves lineup for Game 2 against Philly:



RF Acuña Jr.

2B Albies

3B Riley

1B Olson

DH Ozuna

C d’Arnaud

LF Rosario

SS Arcia

CF Harris II



LHP Max Fried — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) October 9, 2023

Braves fans asked, and apparently Brian Snitker has listened. Snitker came under fire when his Game 1 lineup — a fairly drastic departure from Atlanta’s look throughout the regular season — resulted in a shutout loss. He’s changed things up again with a righty on the mound for Game 2, shifting Ozzie Albies up to the two-hole followed up Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna. Travis d’Arnaud will start behind the plate for the struggling Sean Murphy, with Eddie Rosario back in left field and batting seventh while Michael Harris II drops back down to ninth.