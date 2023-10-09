Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Braves in Game 2 of NLDS

After silencing the best offense in baseball in Game 1, the Philadelphia Phillies look to head back home with a commanding NLDS lead when they face off with the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 on Monday night. Philly’s pitching staff, and particularly its bullpen, was the star on Saturday, with six different pitchers handling the final 5.1 shutout innings in relief of Ranger Suarez while Bryce Harper’s homer provided some much-needed insurance. Now the Braves look to get their historic lineup back on track in order to avoid a second straight postseason defeat to their division rivals.

It’s a star-studded pitching matchup, with Phillies righty Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) going up against Atlanta lefty Max Fried (8-1, 2.55). Atlanta enters as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly at +136. The run total is set at 8.

The Phillies have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Fried.

Phillies starting lineup, NLDS Game 2, October 9

Phillies NLDS Game 2 lineup, 6:07 p.m. ET on TBS/94WIP.



Schwarber DH

Turner 6

Bohm 5

Harper 3

Realmuto 2

Castellanos 9

Stott 4

Pache 7

Rojas 8



Wheeler RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 9, 2023

The Phillies are making some minor adjustments with a lefty on the mound tonight in Fried. Kyle Schwarber still leads off, but Trea Turner and Alec Bohm shift ahead of Bryce Harper to second and third in the order. Bryson Stott drops down to seventh, while Christian Pache spells Brandon Marsh in left and Johan Rojas gets another start in center.