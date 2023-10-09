Dodgers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 2 of NLDS

The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled the shocker of the postseason so far in NLDS Game 1, shelling Clayton Kershaw en route to an 11-2 romp over the Dodgers. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and the rest of the heart of the D-backs’ order stayed out, scoring five runs before Kershaw had even recorded one out. They’ll look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home, while the powerhouse Dodgers suddenly find themselves in a must-win game after winning 100 in the regular season.

The D-backs will turn to their ace as they look to snag a shocking 2-0 lead in this series, with Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) on the mound against Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76). Los Angeles enters as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +130. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Dodgers have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Gallen.

Dodgers starting lineup, NLDS Game 2, October 9

L.A. is once again running out its usual lineup against righties, with Mookie Betts sliding down to second base to let lefties Jason Heyward, David Peralta and Jamesm Outman man the three outfield spots. J.D. Martinez serves as the DH with Miguel Rojas at short.