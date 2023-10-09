Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Dodgers in Game 2 of NLDS

The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled the shocker of the postseason so far in NLDS Game 1, shelling Clayton Kershaw en route to an 11-2 romp over the Dodgers. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and the rest of the heart of the D-backs’ order stayed out, scoring five runs before Kershaw had even recorded one out. They’ll look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home, while the powerhouse Dodgers suddenly find themselves in a must-win game after winning 100 in the regular season.

The D-backs will turn to their ace as they look to snag a shocking 2-0 lead in this series, with Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) on the mound against Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76). Los Angeles enters as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +130. The run total is set at 8.5.

The D-backs have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Miller.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLDS Game 2, October 9

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Arizona will be going with the same starting nine for its fourth straight postseason game, with Corbin Carroll back in the leadoff spot with a righty on the mound. Tommy Pham continues to DH with the red-hot Gabriel Moreno behind the plate, Alek Thomas in center and Evan Longoria at third.