Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Dodgers in Game 2 of NLDS

The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled the shocker of the postseason so far in NLDS Game 1, shelling Clayton Kershaw en route to an 11-2 romp over the Dodgers. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and the rest of the heart of the D-backs’ order stayed out, scoring five runs before Kershaw had even recorded one out. They’ll look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home, while the powerhouse Dodgers suddenly find themselves in a must-win game after winning 100 in the regular season.
The D-backs will turn to their ace as they look to snag a shocking 2-0 lead in this series, with Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) on the mound against Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76). Los Angeles enters as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +130. The run total is set at 8.5.
The D-backs have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Miller.
Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLDS Game 2, October 9
The @Dbacks lineup for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/9KlXioWnjM— Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) October 9, 2023
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Arizona will be going with the same starting nine for its fourth straight postseason game, with Corbin Carroll back in the leadoff spot with a righty on the mound. Tommy Pham continues to DH with the red-hot Gabriel Moreno behind the plate, Alek Thomas in center and Evan Longoria at third.