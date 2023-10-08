Twins lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALDS

The Minnesota Twins look to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole as they square off against the Houston Astros in ALDS Game 2 on Sunday, October 8. Minnesota’s vaunted pitching staff was no match for the Astros’ star-studded lineup in Game 1, with three combined homers from Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez and six strong innings from Justin Verlander carrying the defending World Series champs to a 6-4 win on Saturday night.

Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.66 ERA) to the mound looking to avoid a 2-0 series deficit, while the Astros counter with lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45). The Astros are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

The Twins have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Valdez.

Twins unveil their first lineup against a lefty (Framber Valdez) in the postseason. Donovan Solano will lead off. pic.twitter.com/epR6iPQeQj — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) October 8, 2023

Minnesota is switching things up a little bit with a lefty on the mound, as Alex Kirilloff hits the bench while Max Kepler drops to ninth in the order. Donovan Solano will lead off and play first base, while Willi Castro spells Matt Wallner in left and Kyle Farmer plays third.