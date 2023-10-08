 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Twins in Game 2 of ALDS

We break down the Astros lineup for Saturday’s game against the Twins.

By Chris Landers
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros reacts after a home run during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins during Game One of the Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins look to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole as they square off against the Houston Astros in ALDS Game 2 on Sunday, October 8. Minnesota’s vaunted pitching staff was no match for the Astros’ star-studded lineup in Game 1, with three combined homers from Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez and six strong innings from Justin Verlander carrying the defending World Series champs to a 6-4 win on Saturday night.

Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.66 ERA) to the mound looking to avoid a 2-0 series deficit, while the Astros counter with lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45). The Astros are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

The Astros have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Lopez.

Astros starting lineup, ALDS Game 2, October 8

Unsurprisingly, Houston has responded to its Game 1 win by basically just running the whole thing back. Michael Brantley will serve as the DH rather than playing left — with Alvarez bumping out to the outfield in his stead — but other than that, things are business as usual, with Chas McCormick in center and Martin Maldonado behind the plate.

