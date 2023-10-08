Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Twins in Game 2 of ALDS

The Minnesota Twins look to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole as they square off against the Houston Astros in ALDS Game 2 on Sunday, October 8. Minnesota’s vaunted pitching staff was no match for the Astros’ star-studded lineup in Game 1, with three combined homers from Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez and six strong innings from Justin Verlander carrying the defending World Series champs to a 6-4 win on Saturday night.

Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.66 ERA) to the mound looking to avoid a 2-0 series deficit, while the Astros counter with lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45). The Astros are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

The Astros have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Lopez.

Astros starting lineup, ALDS Game 2, October 8

Here’s the lineup the #Astros will run out under an OPEN ROOF with Framber Valdez on the pitcher’s mound #Ready2Reign #Postseason pic.twitter.com/d2el658mmo — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) October 8, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Houston has responded to its Game 1 win by basically just running the whole thing back. Michael Brantley will serve as the DH rather than playing left — with Alvarez bumping out to the outfield in his stead — but other than that, things are business as usual, with Chas McCormick in center and Martin Maldonado behind the plate.