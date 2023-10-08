Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Orioles in Game 2 of ALDS

After hanging on for a tight, one-run win in Game 1, the road warrior Texas Rangers look to shock the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles again on Sunday in Game 2. Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning combined for 5.2 innings of one-run ball on Saturday, with Evan Carter and Josh Jung pacing the offense in a 3-2 victory to steal home-field advantage. Now the Rangers have their best (healthy) starter on the mound looking for a commanding 2-0 series lead as they head back home to Arlington.

Lefty Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) will look to build on his sensational Wild Card start for Texas, while the O’s turn to rookie Grayson Rodriguez (7-4, 4.35) to help them avoid a 2-0 series deficit. Baltimore enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +100. The run total is set at 8.

The Rangers have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Rodriguez.

Rangers starting lineup, ALDS Game 1, October 8

Rangers starting lineup for ALDS Game 2, October 8 at Baltimore pic.twitter.com/i0r0Yp3rWh — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) October 8, 2023

Texas liked Game 1’s result so much they’re running it back for Game 2 with almost the exact same starting nine in the exact same order. The one change: Rather than Robbie Grossman at DH and hitting third, it’s Mitch Garver filling that role. White-hot rookie Evan Carter remains in the fifth hole, followed by Jonah Heim and Nathaniel Lowe with Leody Taveras in center.