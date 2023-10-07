Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Orioles in Game 1 of ALDS

The No. 5 Texas Rangers will take on the AL East champion Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of this ALDS on Saturday, October 7, from Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Texas appeared to be taking on water in late September, losing the AL West to the Astros on the final day of the season and dropping all the way to the fifth seed of the AL bracket, but they outscored Tampa 11-0 over two games at Tropicana Field this week for a commanding sweep. Baltimore, meanwhile, has been resting up at home after posting a league-best 101-61 record in the regular season.

Baltimore enters as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +120. The run total is set at 8.

The Rangers have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Bradish.

Rangers starting lineup, ALDS Game 1, October 7

The big change here is the ascension of rookie Evan Carter, who’s up to the fifth spot in the order after his scorching Wild Card series down in Tampa. That pushes first baseman Nathaniel Lowe down to seventh, as the Rangers try to avoid stacking multiple lefties in a row. The rest is business as usual, with Marcus Semien leading up, Robbie Grossman serving as the DH and Leody Taveras in center field.