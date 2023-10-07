Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Braves in Game 1 of NLDS

The reigning NL Champion Philadelphia Phillies will take on the top-seeded Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of this NLDS on Saturday, October 7. The Phils had some ups and downs this year, but Citizens Bank Park remains a raucous place to play and they’re starting to look like the reigning NL champs. The Braves, meanwhile, had quite literally one of the best offenses the sport has ever seen, with two bonafide MVP candidates in Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson.

Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) will get the start for Philly, while the Braves send ace Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86) to the mound looking to erase the memory of last season’s disastrous NLDS outing against the Phils. The Braves enter as -205 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly at +170. The run total is set at 7.5.

The Phillies have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Strider.

Phillies starting lineup, NLDS Game 1, October 7

Phillies lineup for NLDS Game One in Atlanta vs Spencer Strider



Schwarber DH

Turner 6

Harper 3

Bohm 5

Stott 4

Realmuto 2

Castellanos 9

Marsh 7

Rojas 8



Suarez LHP — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) October 7, 2023

Kyle Schwarber occupies his typical leadoff spot against a right, while Wild Card hero Bryson Stott moves up to fifth in the lineup right behind Alec Bohm. Brandon Marsh finally gets to see some postseason action after being benched against the Marlins’ lefties last round, while Johan Rojas remains Rob Thomson’s center fielder of choice.