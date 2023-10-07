Dodgers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 1 of NLDS

The No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of this NLDS on Saturday, October 7, from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Arizona pulled a shocker in the Wild Card round, sweeping the Brewers on the road in two games, while Los Angeles earned a first-round bye after winning 100 games and another NL West title in the regular season.

Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Los Angeles will turn to Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46) for the 32nd time in the postseason. The Dodgers enter as -198 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the D-backs come in at +164. The run total is set at 8.

The Dodgers have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Kelly.

Dodgers starting lineup, NLDS Game 1, October 7

It’s business as usual for the Dodgers against a righty, with David Peralta, James Outman and Jason Heyward comprising the outfield while Mookie Betts slides down to second base. Miguel Rojas will handle shortstop duties with J.D. Martinez at DH.