Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDS

We break down the Diamondbacks lineup for Saturday’s game against the Dodgers.

By Chris Landers
Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks prepares to bat in the dugout prior to Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of this NLDS on Saturday, October 7, from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Arizona pulled a shocker in the Wild Card round, sweeping the Brewers on the road in two games, while Los Angeles earned a first-round bye after winning 100 games and another NL West title in the regular season.

Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Los Angeles will turn to Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46) for the 32nd time in the postseason. The Dodgers enter as -198 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the D-backs come in at +164. The run total is set at 8.

The D-backs have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Kershaw.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLDS Game 1, October 7

With a lefty on the mound, Marte — a switch-hitter a bit better from the right side — shifts up to the leadoff spot while Corbin Carroll drops down to second. After that, it’s a parade of righties, with Tommy Pham, Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno (recovered from his concussion symptoms) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. comprising the heart of the order. Evan Longoria once again gets a start at third base.

