Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDS

The No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of this NLDS on Saturday, October 7, from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Arizona pulled a shocker in the Wild Card round, sweeping the Brewers on the road in two games, while Los Angeles earned a first-round bye after winning 100 games and another NL West title in the regular season.

Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Los Angeles will turn to Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46) for the 32nd time in the postseason. The Dodgers enter as -198 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the D-backs come in at +164. The run total is set at 8.

The D-backs have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Kershaw.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLDS Game 1, October 7

With a lefty on the mound, Marte — a switch-hitter a bit better from the right side — shifts up to the leadoff spot while Corbin Carroll drops down to second. After that, it’s a parade of righties, with Tommy Pham, Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno (recovered from his concussion symptoms) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. comprising the heart of the order. Evan Longoria once again gets a start at third base.