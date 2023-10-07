 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Twins in Game 1 of ALDS

We break down the Astros lineup for Saturday’s game against the Twins.

By Chris Landers
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros bats during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Astros defeated the Diamondbacks 8-1. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The No. 3 Minnesota Twins will take on the AL West champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of this ALDS on Saturday, October 7, from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Twins advanced to the Division Series with a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros were the second-best division winner, so they were awarded the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. Righty Bailey Ober will get the start over Joe Ryan for the Twins, while the Astros counter with future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

Houston enters as a -155 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Minnesota at +130. The run total is set at 7.5.

The Astros have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Ober.

Astros starting lineup, ALDS Game 1, October 7

The top four here are exactly as expected, with Altuve-Bregman-Tucker-Alvarez powering Houston all year long. Jose Abreu slides into the fifth spot after a strong close to the season, while Michael Brantley gets a start in left field and Chas McCormick gets the start in center.

