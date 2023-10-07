Twins lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

The No. 3 Minnesota Twins will take on the AL West champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of this ALDS on Saturday, October 7, from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Twins advanced to the Division Series with a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros were the second-best division winner, so they were awarded the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

Houston enters as a -155 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Minnesota at +130. The run total is set at 7.5.

The Twins have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Verlander.

Twins starting lineup, ALDS Game 1, October 7

Your #MNTwins lineup for the first game of the series against the Astros



1. Edouard Julien 2B

2. Jorge Polanco 3B

3. Royce Lewis DH

4. Max Kepler RF

5. Alex Kirilloff 1B

6. Carlos Correa SS

7. Matt Wallner LF

8. Ryan Jeffers C

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Bailey Ober P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) October 7, 2023

Royce Lewis is once again serving as the DH for Minnesota, with Edouard Julien leading off and Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and big Matt Wallner all getting starts with a righty on the mound. Michael A. Taylor starts in center in the absence of Byron Buxton.