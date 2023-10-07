 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twins lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

We break down the Twins lineup for Saturday’s game against the Astros.

By Chris Landers
Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after tagging out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays at second base during the fifth inning in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The No. 3 Minnesota Twins will take on the AL West champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of this ALDS on Saturday, October 7, from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Twins advanced to the Division Series with a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros were the second-best division winner, so they were awarded the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

Houston enters as a -155 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Minnesota at +130. The run total is set at 7.5.

The Twins have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Verlander.

Twins starting lineup, ALDS Game 1, October 7

Royce Lewis is once again serving as the DH for Minnesota, with Edouard Julien leading off and Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and big Matt Wallner all getting starts with a righty on the mound. Michael A. Taylor starts in center in the absence of Byron Buxton.

