Orioles lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 1 of ALDS

The No. 5 Texas Rangers will take on the AL East champion Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of this ALDS on Saturday, October 7, from Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Texas appeared to be taking on water in late September, losing the AL West to the Astros on the final day of the season and dropping all the way to the fifth seed of the AL bracket, but they outscored Tampa 11-0 over two games at Tropicana Field this week for a commanding sweep. Baltimore, meanwhile, has been resting up at home after posting a league-best 101-61 record in the regular season.

Baltimore enters as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +120. The run total is set at 8.

The Orioles have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Heaney.

Orioles starting lineup, ALDS Game 1, October 7

Orioles game one lineup: pic.twitter.com/JahyPzsxcW — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) October 7, 2023

Texas’ decision to go with the lefty Heaney has had some significant effect on Brandon Hyde’s lineup today. The speedy Jorge Mateo sits, shifting Gunnar Henderson over to short while Ramon Urias starts at third base. Lefty-masher Ryan Mountcastle will hit cleanup, while Aaron Hicks mans right field, rookie Jordan Westburg gets the nod at second and Cedric Mullins drops down to eighth in the lineup.