Injury report for Phillies vs. Braves in NL Divisional round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The NLDS series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves gets underway on Saturday afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 from Atlanta’s Truist Park is set for 6:07 p.m. ET. Before these teams take the field, though, let’s go over which notable players may not be able to do so.

Phillies lineup and injury news

1B Rhys Hoskins

The Phillies are about as healthy as a team can hope to be at this point in the season. The one remaining question mark: Whether Hoskins, who’s been out since tearing his ACL back in spring training, could make a dramatic return to the team if they make another run to the World Series. For what it’s worth, Philly’s longest-tenured hitter reported to the team’s “stay ready” camp down in Clearwater, Florida, this week.

Braves lineup and injury news

SP Max Fried

The Braves, meanwhile, have several injury issues to monitor. Fried has been on the injured list for the past two weeks, but that seems precautionary more than anything: The lefty noticed a potential blister developing on his pitching hand in late September and was shut down to make sure he felt rested and ready in time for Game 2 of this series. Fried pitched during Atlanta’s workout day on Tuesday, going five innings, and looks locked and loaded for next Monday.

SP Charlie Morton

The news on Morton is not so positive. The righty’s finger sprain will keep him out of the NLDS, although Brian Snitker told reporters the team is hopeful he would be able to return if the Braves advance to the next round. The veteran felt finger discomfort with one out in the first inning of Friday’s start at Nationals Park. He didn’t return for the start of the second inning. A MRI exam confirmed the hurler isn’t dealing with anything more significant than a sprain.

RP Nick Anderson

Anderson also threw during Atlanta’s workout day this week after returning for a rehab stint toward the end of the regular season. Still, given how long he’s been out with a shoulder strain and how little time he’s had to ramp up, he’s likely a more realistic option for the NLCS.