Injury report for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers in NL Divisional round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The NLDS series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers gets underway on Saturday afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 from Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium is set for 9:20 p.m. ET. Before these teams take the field, though, let’s go over which notable players may not be able to do so.

Diamondbacks lineup and injury news

C Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was forced to leave Game 2 of Arizona’s Wild Card series on Wednesday after taking a backswing to the head while behind the plate. He was monitored for concussion symptoms, but it sounds like the rookie — who’s been sensational for the D-backs down the stretch of this season and homered in Game 1 against Milwaukee — won’t be forced to miss any time.

Gabriel Moreno will be back behind the plate for the Diamondbacks on Saturday in Game 1 vs the Dodgers — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 5, 2023

OF Jake McCarthy

McCarthy, however, won’t be returning any time soon. The speedy outfielder suffered an oblique strain in batting practice ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday, and manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that the injury is likely a matter of “weeks”, not days. Alek Thomas has been holding down center field in his absence and will continue to do so during the NLDS.

Dodgers lineup and injury news

RP Yency Almonte

The Dodgers have several players — specifically, several pitchers — who’ve gone down with season-ending injuries this season, but there are very few remaining question marks ahead of their 2023 postseason debut. Utility man Chris Taylor and shortstop Miguel Rojas, each of whom were hit by pitches during the final weekend of the regular season, will reportedly be fine for Game 1. The only player L.A. will be missing is Almonte, who made his first rehab appearance on September 30 but won’t be ramped up in time for this series. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that the reliever’s best-case scenario would be returning for the NLCS.