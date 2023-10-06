Injury report for Twins vs. Astros in AL Divisional round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The ALDS series between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros gets underway on Saturday afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 from Houston’s Minute Maid Park is set for 4:45 p.m. ET. Before these teams take the field, though, let’s go over which notable players may not be able to do so.

Twins lineup and injury news

OF/DH Byron Buxton

With Carlos Correa healthy and producing, the biggest injury question surrounds the health of Buxton. With Lewis spending 99% of his time at DH while he recovers from his hamstring injury, the only way Buxton will get activated is if he’s able to play center field, which he didn’t do at all during the regular season. He’s been on the IL for two months due to a knee injury and was only able to play in two rehab games before he was shut back down. He lobbied for a Wild Card roster spot before being rebuffed by manager Rocco Baldelli; we’ll see what happens this time.

Astros lineup and injury news

N/A

The Astros enter the ALDS the healthiest they’ve been all year. They’ll be without starters Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia (both of whom are out for the year with arm injuries) but aside from that they’ll be at full strength.