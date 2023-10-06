Injury report for Rangers vs. Orioles in AL Divisional round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The ALDS series between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles gets underway on Saturday afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 from Baltimore’s Camden Yards is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. Before these teams take the field, though, let’s go over which notable players may not be able to do so.

Rangers lineup and injury news

SP Max Scherzer

Scherzer went down with a shoulder injury in September and spent the last three weeks of the season on IL. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was 3-2 with five quality starts for the Rangers since arriving at the trade deadline in late July, and missed the Wild Card Series with the same injury. Per ESPN’s Buster Olney, Scherzer is scheduled to throw a live bullpen on Friday and could potentially be activated for the ALDS. He threw bullpens on Wednesday and Thursday.

SP Jon Gray

Gray was placed on the 15-day IL with forearm tightness right before the Wild Card Series and won’t be eligible to return until Game 5 of the series. Gray went 9-8 in the regular season with a 4.12 ERA in 157.1 innings. He allowed one run in six innings in his final start of the regular season.

RP Jonathan Hernandez

Hernandez felt something in his shoulder in his last appearance of the season and was placed on the injured list ahead of the Wild Card Series. Bochy said that he’s unlikely to pitch in the ALDS, but that he’ll be monitored by the team’s medical staff to see if he can make it back this postseason.

Orioles lineup and injury news

RP Felix Bautista

While there was some hope that Bautista would heal from his right UCL tear in time for the postseason, the big righty is now scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery in early October, and he’s expected to be sidelined for all of the 2024 season. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game at Camden Yards on Sept. 26, but ran out of time to prepare to pitch through the injury in the postseason.