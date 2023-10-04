GM A.J. Preller, manager Bob Melvin will both return to Padres in 2024

Despite a deeply disappointing 2023 season that began with World Series aspirations and ended with an 82-80 record, the San Diego Padres seem intent on largely running things back in 2024. Not only will controversial GM A.J. Preller — the architect of San Diego’s all-in team-building strategy that brought Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and others to town — be back, but Preller announced at his year-end press conference on Wednesday afternoon that manager Bob Melvin will return as well.

“Both he and I are very excited about the challenge of getting this group back to the postseason next year,” Preller told reporters.

The news comes as something of a surprise, and not just because of the Padres’ underachievement on the field this season. As the team remained mired outside the Wild Card picture in mid-September, reports began to surface detailing friction both in San Diego’s clubhouse and between the manager and the front office, with one article in The Athletic going so far as to deem the relationship between Preller and Melvin “unfixable”. Things did not seem like they were going in the right direction:

Several Padres people interviewed for this story described circumstances in which Preller told players one thing and Melvin told them another. One player, while careful not to absolve himself and his teammates of blame, likened the situation to a toxic relationship between parents in which the kids suffer. “If nobody’s on the same page and you’re getting two stories from two different people, there is not trust there,” the player said. “The players are going to feel like, well, who can I confide in? Who can I talk to?”

Machado even went on record before the season ended to say that Padres players should have “wanted it more” this year, an assessment that would seem to be a damning indictment of a manager. Nevertheless, owner Peter Seidler has opted to stay the course, trusting in the considerable on-paper talent that helped San Diego reach the NLCS last year. It’s not as crazy as it might sound: The Padres had a run differential of +104 this year, good for a Pythagorean record of 92-70. If San Diego was undone by anything, it was less a lack of talent or cohesion and more a truly ridiculously bad record in one-run games (9-23) and extra innings (2-12) — two things that are notoriously unpredictable from year to year.

So the Friars, with no immediate way out of their current core beyond something drastic like a Soto trade — and having shipped out most of their best prospects in building said core — will hope that some better luck gets them back on the trajectory they appeared to be on in 2022.

Melvin was part of that, and he has built up quite a resume during his time in the dugout. A three-time Manager of the Year Award recipient, he led the Padres to their first NLCS appearance since 1998 last season after establishing a reputation for being one of the game’s finest skippers during his 11-year stint with the Oakland Athletics.