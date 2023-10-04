Marlins lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 2 of NL Wild Card series

After getting a dominant performance from Zack Wheeler in Game 1, the Philadelphia Phillies are now just one win away from their second straight Division Series appearance as they take on the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of this best-of-three NL Wild Card series on Wednesday night. Miami will give the ball to lefty Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA), while Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46) looks to get back on track for the Phils after a disappointing regular season. First pitch from what should be a raucous Citizens Bank Park is set for 8:08 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Philly enters as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins at +136. The run total is set at 8.

The Phillies have released their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Nola.

Marlins starting lineup, NL Wild Card Game 2, October 4

Possibly the final Marlins lineup of the year



- Stallings in for Fortes

- Same lineup as last night otherwise pic.twitter.com/mcCq0wPcno — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) October 4, 2023

Not much to report here: Jacob Stallings will be behind the plate instead of Nick Fortes, but other than that, it’s the exact same lineup as Game 1 for Skip Schumaker tonight. Granted, no particular batting order would’ve helped given how in his bag Zack Wheeler was, but still, Miami will need a lot more production from the top of its order if it hopes to keep its season alive.