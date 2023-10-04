Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Marlins in Game 2 of NL Wild Card series

After getting a dominant performance from Zack Wheeler in Game 1, the Philadelphia Phillies are now just one win away from their second straight Division Series appearance as they take on the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of this best-of-three NL Wild Card series on Wednesday night. Miami will give the ball to lefty Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA), while Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46) looks to get back on track for the Phils after a disappointing regular season. First pitch from what should be a raucous Citizens Bank Park is set for 8:08 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Philly enters as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins at +136. The run total is set at 8.

The Phillies have released their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Garrett.

Phillies starting lineup, NL Wild Card Game 2, October 4

Phillies going with same lineup tonight vs Braxton Garrett. He has 5.40 ERA vs Phils this year



— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 4, 2023

Unsurprisingly with another lefty on the mound, the Phillies aren’t changing a thing from Game 1, running out the same nine in the same order — including Kyle Schwarber leading off and Alec Bohm at third base and hitting third. The dynamic outfield duo of Christian Pache and Johan Rojas will both start once again and round out the order, while Brandon Marsh remains on the bench.