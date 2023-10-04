Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Brewers in NL Wild Card Game 2

The Milwaukee Brewers failed to capitalize on just about all of their many opportunities while the underdog Arizona Diamondbacks cashed in every single one of theirs en route to stealing Game 1 of this best-of-three Wild Card series on Tuesday night. Now the D-backs are one win away from an improbable Division Series berth, and they have their Cy Young candidate, Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA), getting the ball. Milwaukee, meanwhile, will turn to Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86) to save its season. First pitch of Game 2 from American Family Field is set for 7:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

The Brewers enter as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +110. The run total is set at 7.5.

The D-backs have released their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Peralta.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NL Wild Card Game 2, October 4

The D-backs liked that Game 1 win so much, they’re just running back their lineup in Game 2. They’re again going with a fairly righty-heavy look against another right-handed pitcher, but Tommy Pham, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno looked just fine en route to four hits, three walks, two runs scored, three RBI and a homer on Tuesday. Evan Longoria once again gets the start at third base, while Alek Thomas holds down center with Jake McCarthy not on the Wild Card roster due to injury.