Brewers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 2 of NL Wild Card

We break down the Brewers lineup for Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Diamondbacks.

By Chris Landers
William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after Christian Yelich (not pictured) scored a run in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers failed to capitalize on just about all of their many opportunities while the underdog Arizona Diamondbacks cashed in every single one of theirs en route to stealing Game 1 of this best-of-three Wild Card series on Tuesday night. Now the D-backs are one win away from an improbable Division Series berth, and they have their Cy Young candidate, Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA), getting the ball. Milwaukee, meanwhile, will turn to Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86) to save its season. First pitch of Game 2 from American Family Field is set for 7:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

The Brewers enter as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +110. The run total is set at 7.5.

The D-backs have released their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Gallen.

Brewers starting lineup, NL Wild Card Game 2, October 4

The Brewers are running things back with the same group of nine, which isn’t such a bad idea considering they tallied a whopping 16 baserunners in Game 1. Of course, they only turned those 16 baserunners into three runs, with several brutal near-misses, so Milwaukee will have to hope that someone is able to deliver a big hit tonight if they hope to keep their season alive.

