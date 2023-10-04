Brewers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 2 of NL Wild Card

The Milwaukee Brewers failed to capitalize on just about all of their many opportunities while the underdog Arizona Diamondbacks cashed in every single one of theirs en route to stealing Game 1 of this best-of-three Wild Card series on Tuesday night. Now the D-backs are one win away from an improbable Division Series berth, and they have their Cy Young candidate, Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA), getting the ball. Milwaukee, meanwhile, will turn to Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86) to save its season. First pitch of Game 2 from American Family Field is set for 7:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

The Brewers enter as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +110. The run total is set at 7.5.

The D-backs have released their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Gallen.

Brewers starting lineup, NL Wild Card Game 2, October 4

NL Wild Card Game 2 (ARI 1-0)



Brewers vs DBacks tonight at 6:08 PM CT @ AmFam Field on ESPN2.



RHP Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86) vs RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47)



Lineup:

Yelich LF

Contreras C

Santana 1B

Canha DH

Frelick CF

Adames SS

Donaldson 3B

Turang 2B

Taylor RF

The Brewers are running things back with the same group of nine, which isn’t such a bad idea considering they tallied a whopping 16 baserunners in Game 1. Of course, they only turned those 16 baserunners into three runs, with several brutal near-misses, so Milwaukee will have to hope that someone is able to deliver a big hit tonight if they hope to keep their season alive.