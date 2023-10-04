Blue Jays lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Twins in Game 2 of AL Wild Card Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Minnesota Twins for the second game of their AL Wild Card Series matchup on Wednesday, October 4. First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. The Blue Jays are down 1-0 in the series and would be eliminated with a loss.

Toronto will start Jose Berrios, while Minnesota counters with Sonny Gray. The Twins are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Blue Jays starting lineup, AL Wild Card Series Game 2, October 4

Toronto is rolling out the same lineup used in Tuesday’s Game 1 loss. Springer struggled in the leadoff spot and went 0-for-5. The Blue Jays only had six hits and will have a tough test against Gray. They entered this series known for their power-hitting lineup and must return to form to avoid the swift sweep.

Bichette and Kiermaier led the way with two hits apiece. Guerrero Jr. and Chapman were the other two hitters with base knocks, with Guerrero having the lone extra-base hit with a double. The team’s lone run came from Kiermaier’s RBI single in the top of the six inning.