Twins lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Blue Jays in Game 2 of AL Wild Card Series

The Minnesota Twins will host the Toronto Blue Jays for the second game of their AL Wild Card Series matchup on Wednesday, October 4. First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. The Twins are up 1-0 in the series and can advance to the AL Division Series with a win.

Minnesota will start Sonny Gray, while Toronto counters with Jose Berrios. The Twins are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Twins starting lineup, AL Wild Card Series Game 2, October 4

The Twins go for their first playoff series win since 2002 today with this Game 2 lineup:



1. Julien 2B

2. Polanco 3B

3. Lewis DH

4. Kepler RF

5. Kirilloff 1B

6. Correa SS

7. Wallner LF

8. Jeffers C

9. Taylor CF



Gray RHP — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) October 4, 2023

The only change to this lineup compared to Tuesday’s is that Jeffers and Wallner switched places in the seventh and eighth spots in the order. Lewis was the Game 1 hero as he knocked two home runs. Both came off of Toronto starter Kevin Gausman and were crucial to Minnesota’s win.

The Twins only had five hits as a team. Lewis had his two (with all three RBI), and Kepler, Correa and Taylor all added a base hit. Minnesota will likely need to put forth more offense on Wednesday if they want to end their 20-year drought of not winning a playoff series.