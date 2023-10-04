Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rays in Game 2 of AL Wild Card Series

The Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays will play the second game of their AL Wild Card Series matchup on Wednesday, October 4. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. The Rangers are up 1-0 in the series and will start Nathan Eovaldi in Game 2, while the Rays counter with Zach Eflin.

Tampa Bay is the -148 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Texas is the +124 underdog, and the run total is set at eight.

Rangers starting lineup, AL Wild Card Series Game 2, October 4

This is the same lineup that Texas used in Tuesday’s 4-0 victory. The Rangers got seven shutout innings from southpaw Jordan Montgomery, and the bullpen closed it down. At the plate, Seager, Taveras and Carter led the way with two hits apiece. Both of Carter’s hits were doubles, and Seager added an RBI single in the sixth inning. Jung hit a sacrifice fly to begin the scoring in the top of the second. Seager’s heads-up base running notched a run on a wild pitch from Tyler Glasnow in the top of the fifth.