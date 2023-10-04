Rays lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 2 of AL Wild Card Series

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers will play the second game of their AL Wild Card Series matchup on Wednesday, October 4. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. The Rangers are up 1-0 in the series and will start Nathan Eovaldi in Game 2, while the Rays counter with Zach Eflin looking to force Game 3.

Tampa Bay is the -148 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Texas is the +124 underdog, and the run total is set at eight.

Rays starting lineup, AL Wild Card Series Game 2, October 4

The top three in the order remain the same. Diaz and Ramirez went hitless on Tuesday, but Arozarena picked up two hits, including a double. Tampa Bay dealt with a lefty starter, but with a righty on the mound Wednesday, Lowe will bat cleanup and play right field. Margot moves over to center and sends Jose Siri to the bench.

Tampa Bay likes to play the matchups. Texas didn’t make any substitutions to their lineup or defensively, but the Rays had three different pinch hitters and one defensive sub. Tampa Bay could see a boost from the bottom of the order as Walls and Mead combined for three of the team’s six hits on Tuesday.