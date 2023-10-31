Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 4 of World Series

It wasn’t pretty — and it potentially came at a pretty steep cost, pending the prognoses of both Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia — but the Texas Rangers put themselves back in the driver’s seat of this World Series with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3. Now Texas will try and put the hammer down, while the D-backs look to even things back up in Game 4 on Tuesday night. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The pitching situation will be touch-and-go for both teams: After burning Jon Gray in relief last night, the Rangers will go with lefty Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) to start (and likely Dane Dunning to follow) here, while lefty Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62) will lead what figures to be a full bullpen game for Arizona.

The D-backs enter as narrow -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at -105. The run total is set at 9.5.

Arizona has submitted its starting nine for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’ll line up against Heaney.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, World Series Game 4, Oct. 31

#Dbacks #WorldSeries Game 4 lineup--



2B Marte

RF Carroll

C Moreno

1B Walker

DH Pham

LF Gurriel

CF Thomas

3B Rivera

SS Perdomo



P Mantiply — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) October 31, 2023

Just a couple slight changes from Torrey Lovullo after mustering just one run in Game 3. Ketel Marte moves back to the leadoff spot with Corbin Carroll second, while Emmanuel Rivera gets the start at third base over Evan Longoria.