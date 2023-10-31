Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 4 of World Series

It wasn’t pretty — and it potentially came at a pretty steep cost, pending the prognoses of both Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia — but the Texas Rangers put themselves back in the driver’s seat of this World Series with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3. Now Texas will try and put the hammer down, while the D-backs look to even things back up in Game 4 on Tuesday night. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The pitching situation will be touch-and-go for both teams: After burning Jon Gray in relief last night, the Rangers will go with lefty Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) to start (and likely Dane Dunning to follow) here, while lefty Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62) will lead what figures to be a full bullpen game for Arizona.

The D-backs enter as narrow -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at -105. The run total is set at 9.5.

The Rangers have submitted their starting nine for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’ll line up against Mantiply and Co.

Rangers starting lineup, World Series Game 4, Oct. 31

Rangers starting lineup for World Series Game 4, October 31 at Arizona pic.twitter.com/Wj8QxfFIvX — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) October 31, 2023

It seemed unlikely that Adolis Garcia would be able to bounce back so quickly from the side injury he suffered late in Game 3, and sure enough, he’s out of the lineup tonight, with Travis Jankowski batting ninth and taking his place in right field. DH Mitch Garver moves up to the three spot, with Evan Carter hitting cleanup and Josh Jung fifth.