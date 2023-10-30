Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 3 of World Series

After a wild first two games of the 2023 World Series, the scene now shifts to the desert for Game 3, where the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will both be looking to put themselves in the driver’s seat. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Rangers are hoping Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) can turn back the clock after a bumpy start to his postseason, while the D-backs give the ball to breakout rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72).

This one is a straight pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams listed at -110. The run total is set at 9.

The Rangers have submitted their starting nine for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’ll line up against Pfaadt.

Rangers starting lineup, World Series Game 3, Oct. 30

Rangers starting lineup for World Series Game 3, October 30 at Arizona pic.twitter.com/DcssRD82L5 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) October 30, 2023

Bruce Bochy is mixing things up just a bit after a sluggish start to this series, flip-flopping Evan Carter and Adolis Garcia in the middle of the order. Other than that, it’s business as usual, with Mitch Garver serving as the DH and Jonah Heim behind the plate.