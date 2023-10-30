 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 3 of World Series

We break down the Rangers lineup for Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

By Chris Landers
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager warms up before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game two of the 2023 World Series at Globe Life Field. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After a wild first two games of the 2023 World Series, the scene now shifts to the desert for Game 3, where the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will both be looking to put themselves in the driver’s seat. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Rangers are hoping Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) can turn back the clock after a bumpy start to his postseason, while the D-backs give the ball to breakout rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72).

This one is a straight pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams listed at -110. The run total is set at 9.

The Rangers have submitted their starting nine for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’ll line up against Pfaadt.

Rangers starting lineup, World Series Game 3, Oct. 30

Bruce Bochy is mixing things up just a bit after a sluggish start to this series, flip-flopping Evan Carter and Adolis Garcia in the middle of the order. Other than that, it’s business as usual, with Mitch Garver serving as the DH and Jonah Heim behind the plate.

More From DraftKings Network