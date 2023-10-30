Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 3 of World Series

After a wild first two games of the 2023 World Series, the scene now shifts to the desert for Game 3, where the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will both be looking to put themselves in the driver’s seat. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Rangers are hoping Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) can turn back the clock after a bumpy start to his postseason, while the D-backs give the ball to breakout rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72).

This one is a straight pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams listed at -110. The run total is set at 9.

Arizona has submitted its starting nine for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’ll line up against Scherzer.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, World Series Game 3, Oct. 30

Brandon Pfaadt and Game 3. Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/d82p8u74RL — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 30, 2023

Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte switch back to 1-2 in the order against a righty, but other than that, Torrey Lovullo doesn’t have reason to change very much right now. Tommy Pham will bat fifth and DH while Evan Longoria once again starts at third.